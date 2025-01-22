Mona Singh and Rani: The furry star of ‘Kohrra 2’ sets!

Mona Singh is currently immersed in the filming of the highly anticipated ‘Kohrra’ Season 2. Amidst the intense shoot, an unexpected star has emerged on the sets—a tiny puppy named Rani.

The team found Rani during their shoot and immediately took her in, showering her with affection and care.

As the Delhi winter chills the air, Rani has found a warm refuge in Mona Singh’s vanity van. The actress has taken a special liking to the little pup, who now spends her days curled up in the cozy space.

According to sources, the entire cast and crew adore Rani, and she has become a beloved part of the team. “Rani has become very attached to Mona Singh. She sleeps in the vanity van and is always around her,” shared a source close to the production.

This addition to the ‘Kohrra’ set has brought a sense of joy and lightness to the otherwise intense environment of the thriller series, which has fans eagerly awaiting its second season.

Mona Singh’s career continues to soar with an impressive slate of upcoming projects. Alongside ‘Kohrra 2’, she will star in ‘Pan Parda Zarda’, a drama that promises to showcase her emotional depth, and ‘Ma KaSum’, another project expected to deliver a powerful performance.

She is also going to reprise her role as the beloved Bulbul Jauhari in the critically acclaimed ‘Made In Heaven’ Season 3.

Over the years, Mona has solidified her place as a versatile performer, beginning with her breakthrough role as Jassi in ‘Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin’ (2003–2006).

She has since won two Indian Television Academy Awards and appeared in numerous memorable roles across television and film. Her performance in ‘3 Idiots’ (2009), one of India’s highest-grossing films, remains a standout.

Beyond acting, Mona has excelled as a host for popular shows like ‘Comedy Nights Live’ and ‘Entertainment Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega’. She also showcased her dancing skills, winning the first season of ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’.