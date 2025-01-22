Akshaye Khanna with his Aurangzeb look in ‘Chhaava’ will leave you speechless

The excitement surrounding ‘Chhaava’, a historical drama featuring Vicky Kaushal, Akshaye Khanna, and Rashmika Mandanna, has just intensified with the release of a gripping new poster. Following Rashmika Mandanna’s stunning first look as Maharani Yesubai, look of Akshaye Khanna as the Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb is not out, and it’s nothing short of captivating.

In the latest poster shared by Maddock Films on Instagram, Akshaye Khanna appears almost unrecognizable as he channels the ruthless intensity of Aurangzeb. His long hair, partially obscuring his face, adds to the menacing presence of the character, while the Mughal crown completes his commanding look.

The caption accompanying the image, “Darr aur dehshat ka naya chehra” (The new face of fear and terror), perfectly encapsulates the ominous aura of Khanna’s portrayal.

Earlier this week, the makers also revealed Rashmika Mandanna’s regal first look as Maharani Yesubai, the strong and dignified wife of Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. The post described her as “the pride of Swarajya.”

‘Chhaava’ is ready to tell the legendary story of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, played by Vicky Kaushal, focusing on his reign from his coronation in 1681.

The film will showcase the courage and valor of the Maratha king, providing a deeper look into his leadership during a tumultuous period of Indian history.

Directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Maddock Films, ‘Chhaava’ promises to be a visually stunning period drama. With its star-studded cast and compelling storyline, the film is already one of the most anticipated releases of 2025.

Audiences can look forward to its theatrical release on February 14, 2025.