Leonardo DiCaprio to join ‘Squid Game 3’? Netflix responds!

Netflix has firmly denied rumors that Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio will make an appearance in the upcoming third season of ‘Squid Game’.

The speculation surfaced on January 1, when OSEN reported that DiCaprio had secretly filmed a minor role for the highly anticipated season, with all details surrounding his character kept under wraps to avoid spoilers.

However, Netflix quickly addressed the rumors, calling them “completely false” and assuring fans that Leonardo DiCaprio is not involved in ‘Squid Game’

‘Squid Game’, the South Korean dystopian thriller that became a global sensation, is ready to return in 2025. The series, which gained massive popularity for its intense, survival-style competition, continues to captivate audiences with its unique concept.

In the show, 456 contestants, all facing severe financial struggles, compete in a deadly series of children’s games for a chance to win a life-changing ₩45.6 billion prize.

Netflix also shared some exciting updates regarding the show’s progress. On the same day the rumors surfaced, the streaming giant revealed that ‘Squid Game’ Season 2 had broken records, with 68 million views in its first week, marking the highest debut week in Netflix history.

In celebration of the upcoming season, Netflix unveiled a teaser poster for Season 3, featuring the iconic Young Hee, the terrifying doll from the “Red Light, Green Light” game. The poster also introduced a new robot character named Cheol Su, who made a surprise appearance in the post-credits scene of Season 2.

Created by Hwang Dong-hyuk, ‘Squid Game’ explores themes of class disparity and economic hardship, with its gripping narrative reflecting the creator’s own struggles. Hwang first conceived the idea in 2009, but it wasn’t until Netflix took an interest in 2019 that the series came to life.

With its blend of thrilling suspense and thought-provoking social commentary, ‘Squid Game’ has become a cultural phenomenon.