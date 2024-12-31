Park Sung Hoon attracts backlash after posting ‘Squid Game’ S2 porn parody

Following his impressive performance as the menacing antagonist in ‘Queen of Tears,’ Park Sung Hoon appeared in ‘Squid Game’ season 2. In the second chapter of the survival drama, the actor played the role of a transgender woman. While fans were apprehensive about his casting, his performance won them over. However, an accidental upload on social media has placed the actor at the centre of a scandal.

On December 30, Park Sung Hoon posted a photo of an adult video cover parody of ‘Squid Game’ on his Instagram account. In the said poster, Japanese adult video actresses parodied the show being naked. Although he immediately deleted the post, several fans had already caught it. Subsequently, the screenshots spread in online communities like wildfire. Soon, the actor started attracting the ire of users, amassing a flurry of hate comments.

Moreover, the timing of the upload couldn’t have come at a more inappropriate moment. The post came just after the tragic Jeju Air flight crash in South Korea. In the devastating incident, 179 out of 181 passengers lost their lives. Many of the victims were K-pop enthusiasts returning from the 2024 Asia Artist Awards in Bangkok. The incident has resulted in a national mourning period in South Korea.

Following Sung Hoon’s post, several users lashed out at the actor. One user wrote, “Is it part of Squid game’s contract for the male actors to all be evil or something.” Another added, “Atp. U have to be disgusting man to be casted in squid game like its some criteria.” One user penned, “God just bestow all male squid game actors with the bubonic plague and make the cast all women next season.” Previously, a court found ‘Squid Game’ actor Oh Young Soo guilty of molesting a woman twice.

No one. Save my yoona pls, change the ml pls, it's not too late https://t.co/7ljUx6gWCV — nia ♡ (@babypinkxoxo_) December 30, 2024



Immediately after, Sung Hoon’s agency, BH Entertainment addressed the incident with a statement. “Park Sung Hoon received many DMs on social media and accidentally uploaded it while checking DMs. The actor himself is also surprised and apologises for making such a mistake in these times. He will be careful not to let something like this happen again.” However, fans aren’t convinced. Several users are calling for his replacement in the upcoming drama ‘The Tyrant’s Chef’ with Yoona.

One fan wrote, “No one. Save my yoona pls, change the ml pls, it’s not too late.” Another wrote, “So sad to see him post that ridiculous shit. Please change the male lead. We don’t want to see him with Yoona.” A comment also read, “Please, I can’t bear to see him working on the same project with our girl. I can’t imagine the negative impact he would have on the entire production team.”