‘Kota Factory 3’: Ahsaas Channa talks working with Jitendra Kumar

The much-anticipated season 3 of “Kota Factory” is set to return, promising to captivate audiences once again. Ahsaas Channa, a key cast member, recently shared her excitement and experiences from working on the show, particularly alongside Jitendra Kumar, known affectionately as “Jeetu Bhaiya.”

Ahsaas couldn’t contain her admiration for Jitendra’s talent. “Working with Jitendra Kumar is always a wonderful experience. He’s incredibly sharp with his craft, and watching him act is mesmerizing. I learn so much from him every time we’re on set together,” she said.

Reflecting on her role in the new season, Ahsaas revealed that the story has profoundly influenced her view of the intense journey students undergo while preparing for the IIT entrance exams. “My respect for IIT aspirants has grown immensely. The competition is fierce, and the dedication required is unparalleled. I salute all those who are striving to crack IIT,” she remarked.

Advertisement

Directed by Pratish Mehta and produced by TVF Productions, “Kota Factory Season 3” continues under the watchful eye of showrunner Raghav Subbu. The series has consistently resonated with viewers for its realistic portrayal of the struggles and triumphs of students in Kota, Rajasthan.

Jitendra Kumar, who plays the beloved character Jeetu Bhaiya, shared his thoughts on the upcoming season. “This season is a culmination of everything we’ve been building up to. The trailer perfectly captures the heightened intensity of JEE preparations. Jeetu Bhaiya himself has to brace for what’s coming. The character has grown significantly, thanks to TVF and Netflix, becoming more than just a figure on screen; he’s an emotion. Season 3 deepens this connection, especially with the powerful message for our young viewers during exam season: ‘Tayyari Hi Jeet Hai’ (Preparation is Victory).”

“Kota Factory Season 3” is set to premiere on June 20 on Netflix. The series has been praised for its authentic depiction of student life in Kota, and the first two seasons garnered a positive response from audiences and critics alike.

With its engaging narrative and relatable characters, “Kota Factory” has established itself as a standout series. As the new season approaches, fans are eagerly waiting to see what challenges and lessons lie ahead for their favorite characters, especially with the evolving dynamics and the increased stakes in their academic journeys.