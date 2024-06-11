Kota Factory 3: Jeetu bhaiya returns in intense trailer; WATCH

Fans of the acclaimed series ‘Kota Factory’ can rejoice as the eagerly awaited season 3 is set to hit screens on June 20, exclusively on Netflix. The official trailer, revealed by the streaming giant on Instagram, offers a glimpse into the intense world of Kota, with Jitendra Kumar, fondly known as ‘Jeetu Bhaiya’, at the forefront once again.

Directed by Pratish Mehta and produced by TVF Productions, ‘Kota Factory’ Season 3 promises to delve deeper into the lives of its beloved characters, including Vaibhav, Meena, Uday, Vartika, Shivangi, and the iconic Jeetu Bhaiya himself.

The trailer opens with Jeetu Bhaiya sharing his mantra, “Jeet ki taiyari nahi, taiyari jeet hai” (It’s not about preparing to win, but preparing is victory), setting the tone for the challenges ahead. Among the intriguing revelations is why his students affectionately call him ‘Jeetu Bhaiya’ instead of the traditional ‘Jeetu sir’.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

As the pressure of exams mounts, Vaibhav grapples with expectations, while Meena questions the true essence of preparedness for exams like the JEE. Throughout the series, Jeetu Bhaiya emphasizes the importance of the journey, regardless of rank, echoing the sentiment that “Preparation is victory.”

Amidst the monotonous backdrop of Kota, a new character, Pooja Ma’am, played by Tillotama Shome, emerges as a beacon of hope for the students, rallying them for one final push in the advanced exam.

Reflecting on the upcoming season, Jitendra Kumar expressed excitement, noting how the character of Jeetu has evolved from a mere on-screen persona to a relatable emotion for viewers. With themes of resilience and determination, Season 3 aims to resonate with young audiences, delivering a powerful message during exam season.

With the fate of the students hanging in the balance and Jeetu Bhaiya on a poignant journey of self-discovery, the stage is ready for a gripping narrative in this high-stakes drama.

Mark your calendars for June 20 as ‘Kota Factory’ Season 3 premieres, promising to captivate audiences once again with its compelling storyline and endearing characters.