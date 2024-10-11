Ahsaas Channa shares mental health tips: Focus on self-care

On the occasion of World Mental Health Day, Bollywood actress Ahsaas Channa is using her platform to talk about the importance of maintaining a healthy mind and body.

Known for her roles in popular web series like ‘Kota Factory’, ‘Hostel Daze’, and ‘Modern Love Mumbai’, Ahsaas has emerged as a relatable figure for young audiences. Now, she’s also opening up about her personal journey with mental health.

Ahsaas highlighted how mental health has become her top priority in recent years. She explained that she approaches well-being from two distinct angles: internal and external.

“I am in control of everything internal,” she noted, stressing how crucial it is to take responsibility for one’s thoughts and reactions. “How I process and react to situations is ultimately up to me,” she added.

One of Ahsaas’s key tips is grounded in mindfulness, a concept that she’s integrated into her daily life. Her mantra? “What happens externally is not in my control.” She believes that focusing on what one can control—rather than stressing over outside factors—brings peace and stability.

When it comes to physical health, Ahsaas admits that working out isn’t always enjoyable in the moment, but she recognizes the long-term benefits.

“Hitting the gym is not fun while doing it, but it’s something that helps after,” she said. By pushing through the discomfort, she finds the physical activity helps clear her mind and boost her mood. She encourages others to find a routine that works for them, emphasizing that there’s no one-size-fits-all approach to health. Her advice: “Do what you want to do without hurting others and yourself. Be kind to yourself, like you would be to a friend.”

At just 25 years old, Ahsaas has already built an impressive career in the entertainment industry. Born on August 5, 1999, to Punjabi film producer Iqbal Singh Channa and actress Kulbir Kaur Badesron, she began acting at a young age.

As a child artist, she appeared in films like ‘Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna’, ‘My Friend Ganesha’, and ‘Phoonk’. Her early exposure to the industry laid the foundation for a successful career, and she later transitioned into television with appearances in shows such as ‘Savdhaan India’, ‘Crime Patrol’, ‘Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev’, and ‘CID’.

In recent years, Ahsaas Channa has made a shift toward digital platforms. Her collaborations with The Viral Fever (TVF) have particularly resonated with viewers, especially her portrayal of relatable, down-to-earth characters in shows like ‘Kota Factory’ and ‘Half CA’.