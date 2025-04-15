R Madhavan turns 25 in cinema, takes spiritual sojourn with ‘Kesari 2’ team

It’s not every day you get to witness a true-blue star celebrate 25 years in the world of cinema — and do it with the kind of grace and gratitude that only R. Madhavan can pull off. As the actor marked a quarter-century in the Indian film industry, he chose a path of peace and reflection rather than fanfare: a soulful visit to the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

The occasion was made even more special as he was joined by his ‘Kesari Chapter 2’ co-stars, Akshay Kumar and Ananya Panday.

The trio wasn’t just there for spiritual blessings — they were also marking the countdown to their upcoming release on April 18.

But for Madhavan, the moment went far deeper than promotions.

In a heartfelt post, he looked back on the journey that began on April 14, 2000, with ‘Alaipayuthey’, a film that turned him into an overnight heartthrob.

Reflecting on his career, he wrote, “25 glorious, wonderful, rewarding and blessed years as a film actor… Journeys beyond my wildest dreams… with ecstasy and agony as constant companions, yet all the love earned overwhelms my heart.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by R. Madhavan (@actormaddy)

He didn’t hype up the anniversary with grand declarations or glitzy celebrations. Instead, he bowed his head in gratitude at the shrine, calling it a “spontaneous pilgrimage” on a “very auspicious and special day.”

From the charming Maddy in ‘Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein’ to the nerdy yet lovable Farhan in ‘3 Idiots’, and the quirky Manu in ‘Tanu Weds Manu’, Madhavan has never stuck to one genre or one persona. He’s been a romantic, a realist, a rebel, and even a rocket scientist — quite literally, in ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’, which he also directed and produced. He even went dark and gritty in ‘Shaitaan’, proving he’s as fearless as he is versatile.