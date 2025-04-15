‘Kesari Chapter 2’ moves Delhi CM Rekha Gupta to tears, here’s what she said!

In a moment of remembrance and patriotism, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was visibly moved after attending the special screening of ‘Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh’ in New Delhi on Tuesday.

The film, which brings to light the tragic massacre of April 13, 1919, paints a stirring portrait of India’s painful past. Akshay Kumar steps into the role of C. Sankaran Nair, a fearless lawyer who dared to confront the British Empire in court over the brutal killings at Jallianwala Bagh. His fight for justice and truth forms the emotional core of the story.

After the screening, CM Gupta reflected on the weight of the sacrifice made by countless Indians during the freedom struggle.

“So many people laid down their lives for our independence—most of whom history has forgotten. We don’t even know their names,” she said, her voice heavy with emotion.

Praising the film, Gupta called it “marvellous” and said it served as a much-needed reminder of the courage and pain endured by unsung heroes. “We may never get a chance to die for our country as they did, but we certainly have the chance to live for it,” she added, encouraging citizens to dedicate their efforts and energy toward building a better India.

The Chief Minister also recited a heartfelt line, “Tan samarpit, man samarpit, aur yeh jeevan samarpit,” expressing her deep personal commitment to the country.

She urged the younger generation to stay connected to the nation’s history and to find inspiration in the sacrifices that paved the way for India’s independence.

Slated for release on April 18, 2025, ‘Kesari Chapter 2’ is the much-anticipated follow-up to the 2019 hit ‘Kesari’, which portrayed the heroic stand of 21 Sikh soldiers during the Battle of Saragarhi.

While the original film spotlighted military bravery, the sequel shifts focus to civilian resistance and legal defiance against British atrocities.