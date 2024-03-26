HanuMan OTT release: Check details, languages, platform

Exciting news for fans of Indian cinema as “HanuMan,” the much-anticipated superhero film by director Prasanth Varma, is gearing up for its third OTT release, this time in Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada languages on Disney+ Hotstar. Starring the talented Teja Sajja along with Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and Vinay Rai, the film promises an exhilarating ride into a newly launched cinematic universe.

Director Prasanth Varma took to social media to announce the much-awaited release date, setting the stage for HanuMan’s arrival on April 5th. The anticipation for this superhero extravaganza has been building since its delayed digital release, initially slated for Maha Shivaratri.

This announcement follows the recent successful streaming of the Hindi version on JioCinema and the Telugu version on Zee5, further expanding the film’s reach to a diverse audience across various platforms.

Set in the fictional village of Anjanadri, “HanuMan” marks the inception of the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU), promising audiences an immersive experience into a world where superheroes come to life. The story revolves around Hanumanthu, played by Teja Sajja, who embarks on a heroic journey after acquiring the powers of Lord Hanuman. His quest leads him to confront formidable adversaries, notably Michael, after encountering a mysterious gem.

With its blend of action, mythology, and modern storytelling, “HanuMan” has captivated audiences since its release, earning praise for its innovative approach and dynamic performances. Now, with its upcoming release on Disney+ Hotstar in Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada, fans across regions can immerse themselves in the thrilling adventures of Hanumanthu and witness the birth of a new cinematic universe.

As the countdown begins for the April 5th premiere, anticipation is running high among fans eager to delve into this epic tale of courage, redemption, and the power of the human spirit. So mark your calendars and get ready to embark on an unforgettable cinematic journey with “HanuMan” OTT release on Disney+ Hotstar.