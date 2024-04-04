OTT releases on April 5, 2024: Thrills, romance and revelations await

Get ready to dive into a weekend full of entertainment as OTT platforms roll out an exciting lineup of new releases on April 5, 2024. With a mix of genres catering to diverse tastes, there’s something for everyone to enjoy from gripping dramas to side-splitting comedies.

Parasyte: The Grey

First up, brace yourself for “Parasyte: The Grey,” a chilling South Korean sci-fi horror series. Directed by Yeon Sang-ho, this live-action adaptation of Hitoshi Iwaaki’s manga follows the terrifying encounter with parasitic creatures that invade human hosts, sparking a wave of murder. Featuring a stellar cast including Jeon So-nee, Koo Kyo-hwan, and Lee Jung-hyun, this series is bound to keep you on the edge of your seat.

How To Date Billy Walsh

For those craving a dose of teenage romance, “How To Date Billy Walsh” is a must-watch. Follow the story of best friends Amelia and Archie whose bond is tested when a new American transfer student, Billy Walsh, enters their lives. With secrets, heartbreak, and unexpected twists, this film promises an emotional rollercoaster ride.

Scoop

Prepare to uncover the truth behind the headlines in “Scoop,” a gripping biographical drama inspired by Prince Andrew’s controversial interview. Starring Gillian Anderson, this film delves into the complex relationship between Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein, unraveling the events that shook the world.

Hanuman (Malayalam)

In the realm of animation, “Hanuman” (Malayalam) takes viewers on a mythical journey to the fictional land of Anjanadri. Follow Hanumanthu as he discovers his extraordinary abilities and embarks on a mission to protect his people, encountering unexpected challenges along the way.

The Antisocial Network: Memes to Mayhem

Lastly, delve into the dark side of internet culture with “The Antisocial Network: Memes to Mayhem” on Netflix. Explore the impact of online communities, from the rise of QAnon to the chaos of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, in this eye-opening documentary that sheds light on the power and perils of the digital age.

With such a diverse lineup of content, April 5, Friday’s OTT releases offer endless opportunities for viewers to escape into worlds of intrigue, romance, and discovery. So grab your snacks, cozy up on the couch, and let the binge-watching begin!