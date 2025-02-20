Ek Badnaam Aashram S3 Part 2 trailer: Bobby Deol returns for power & revenge!

The wait is over! The trailer for ‘Ek Badnaam Aashram Season 3 Part 2’ is finally here, and it promises another thrilling chapter filled with power struggles, betrayals, and long-awaited revenge.

Directed by Prakash Jha, the series sees Bobby Deol reprising his role as the controversial Baba Nirala. Joining him are Aaditi Pohankar, Darshan Kumaar, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Vikram Kochhar, Tridha Choudhury, Anupriya Goenka, Rajeev Siddhartha, and Esha Gupta, each playing a crucial role in this high-stakes drama.

Bobby Deol shared the trailer on Instagram, giving fans a sneak peek into the upcoming chaos. The video hints at cracks forming in Baba Nirala’s once-unshakable empire. Pammi (Aaditi Pohankar), who had been wronged in the past, returns with vengeance on her mind.

Meanwhile, Bhopa Swami (Chandan Roy Sanyal) is more power-hungry than ever, leading to tension among Nirala’s closest allies. With shifting loyalties and dark secrets coming to light, the stakes are higher than ever.

Watch the trailer here

Speaking about his journey as Baba Nirala, Bobby Deol expressed gratitude for the immense love the series has received. “This character is unlike any other I’ve played, and the audience’s connection to the story is truly overwhelming. This season is going to be even bolder, with higher stakes and deeper secrets.”

‘Ek Badnaam Aashram’ has been a massive hit on OTT, keeping audiences hooked with its intense storytelling. The new season is ready to raise the bar even further with unexpected twists and explosive confrontations.

Fans won’t have to wait too long—’Ek Badnaam Aashram Season 3 Part 2′ will be available for free streaming from February 27 on Amazon MX Player. You can catch it on Amazon’s mobile app, Prime Video, Fire TV, and Connected TVs.

Get ready for another rollercoaster ride into the dark and twisted world of Baba Nirala!