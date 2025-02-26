Prakash Jha’s casting gamble: How Aaditi Pohankar fought to stay in ‘Aashram 3’!

Director Prakash Jha recently opened up about his casting choices for ‘Ek Badnaam Aashram Season 3 – Part 2’, particularly his initial doubts about Aaditi Pohankar playing the role of Pammi.

The hit web series, featuring Bobby Deol as the enigmatic Baba Nirala, has captivated audiences with its gripping storyline and powerful performances.

Speaking to ANI, Jha revealed that he was unsure about Aaditi’s suitability for the role during auditions. Pammi, a wrestler in the story, required a muscular build, which Aaditi lacked at the time.

“When Aaditi Pohankar auditioned, I saw potential in her, but I wasn’t completely convinced. The first day on set was challenging because she was too thin for the role. She assured me she would gain weight, but after a month, she came back and said she had only gained 750 grams. I had to be firm and told her that if she didn’t build the required physique, I would have to recast,” Jha shared.

Determined to prove herself, Aaditi gradually gained the necessary weight and ultimately delivered an outstanding performance. “My instinct about her during the audition proved right. Once the shoot started, she was incredible,” Jha added.

Adding a lighter note, Bobby Deol joked about Aaditi’s dedication to gaining weight, saying, “She took it so seriously that she would eat all of our food on set!”

Prakash Jha also praised Bobby Deol for his transformation as Baba Nirala, saying he always believed in his talent despite the actor facing setbacks in his career. “For this character, I wanted a face that people love and trust. Bobby fit perfectly. Hats off to him—he worked incredibly hard on this role,” Jha said.

Bobby Deol, in turn, spoke about his experience working on the series and how it pushed him beyond his comfort zone. Recalling his first conversation with Jha about the role, Bobby admitted he was surprised. “I thought he would offer me the role of a police officer, but when he said, ‘You will play Baba,’ I couldn’t believe it.”

Apart from Bobby Deol and Aaditi Pohankar, ‘Ek Badnaam Aashram Season 3 – Part 2’ features a strong ensemble cast, including Darshan Kumaar, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Vikram Kochhar, Tridha Choudhury, Anupriya Goenka, Rajeev Siddhartha, and Esha Gupta in pivotal roles.