Chandan Roy Sanyal on Aashram’s Bhopa Swami’s popularity: ‘It’s overwhelming’

Actor Chandan Roy Sanyal is still in awe of the love his character Bhopa Swami from ‘Aashram’ has received over the years.

With the release of ‘Aashram Season 3 Part 2’, the excitement surrounding the show has only intensified, and Sanyal finds himself deeply moved by the impact his role has had on audiences.

The latest season, now streaming, brings back Bobby Deol as the notorious Baba Nirala, with Sanyal reprising his role as the cunning and enigmatic Bhopa Swami. The storyline continues to explore themes of power, loyalty, and deception—elements that have kept viewers hooked since the series first aired.

Reflecting on the widespread popularity of his role, Chandan Roy Sanyal admitted he never expected Bhopa Swami to become a cultural phenomenon.

“I had no idea people would love Bhopa so much that ‘Bhopa Swami’ and ‘Japnaam’ would become part of their everyday conversations,” he shared.

The actor recently experienced this admiration firsthand during a visit to the Maha Kumbh. Fans greeted him by calling him Bhopa Swami. He said, “To be known by your character’s name is every actor’s dream. There is no bigger reward. At Kumbh, people kept greeting me with ‘Japnaam.’ It’s overwhelming to see the kind of connection audiences have with this character.”

Sanyal’s recent birthday was extra special with a major announcement. ‘Aashram Season 3 Part 2’ had official unveiling as part of a slate of upcoming projects.

Sharing his excitement on Instagram, he posted, “The wait is over! What a birthday celebration when the whole world celebrated with ‘Aashram’! The year has just begun for me. Bhopa is coming soon.”

For the actor, ‘Aashram’ has been a career-defining project. “This show has changed my life. Bhopa Swami is not just a character—it’s a significant part of Baba Nirala’s world, and playing him has been an incredible journey,” he said.

‘Aashram’, known for its intense storytelling and gripping performances, has built a massive fan following over the years. Bobby Deol’s portrayal of Baba Nirala—a self-proclaimed godman who manipulates and exploits his followers—has been in wide discussion. Sanyal’s Bhopa Swami remains a fan favorite as the mastermind behind the scenes.

The latest installment, which dropped on February 27 on Amazon MX Player, is going to continue the saga of deception, power, and faith, keeping audiences on the edge of their seats.