Bobby Deol on ‘Aashram 3’: “A role that changed everything”

Bobby Deol has made a remarkable transformation in his acting career, and his role as Baba Nirala in ‘Ek Badnaam Aashram Season 3 – Part 2’ is an example of that. Stepping out of his comfort zone, the Bollywood actor embraced a character unlike any he had played before.

Speaking about his journey in a conversation with ANI, Deol recalled the moment director Prakash Jha approached him for the series.

“I was open to experimenting with different roles, but in this industry, an actor’s image often determines the kind of characters they are offered. When Prakash ji called me, I assumed he wanted me to play a police officer. But when he said, ‘You will play a baba,’ I was taken aback. It was completely unexpected,” Deol shared.

The MX Player series, directed by Prakash Jha, features an ensemble cast including Aaditi Pohankar, Darshan Kumaar, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Vikram Kochhar, Tridha Choudhury, Anupriya Goenka, Rajeev Siddhartha, and Esha Gupta.

Deol admitted that playing Baba Nirala was a long-awaited challenge for him. “This role was exactly what I had been waiting for. Prakash Jha believed in me, and I finally got the chance to push my limits as an actor. It was a blessing,” he said.

Jha, known for his gripping storytelling, praised Deol’s dedication. “Bobby really worked hard. I needed a face that could connect with the audience, and he was the perfect choice. From the beginning, I told him, ‘Don’t watch any videos of real-life babas. Just believe that you are one.’ And he did exactly that,” Jha revealed.

Preparing for such a complex character required discipline, and Deol took Jha’s advice seriously. “He reminded me that people would listen to my character, so I had to embody Baba Nirala with conviction. Whenever I tried to exaggerate, Prakash ji corrected me. The entire journey has been incredible, and every actor in the series has done a fantastic job,” Deol added.

The makers recently dropped the trailer, offering fans a glimpse into the intense drama. The teaser hints at growing tensions within Baba Nirala’s empire, Pammi’s bold return, and Bhopa Swami’s increasing thirst for power.

Sharing the trailer on Instagram, Deol expressed his excitement for the new season. “The journey of Baba Nirala has been incredible, and the love this franchise has received is overwhelming. The next chapter goes deeper into his world—this time, the drama is bolder, and the secrets are even darker,” he wrote.

‘Ek Badnaam Aashram Season 3 – Part 2’ will be available for free streaming from February 27 on Amazon MX Player. Fans can tune in through Amazon’s mobile app, Prime Video, Fire TV, and Connected TVs.