‘Lootera’ re-release: Ranveer & Sonakshi’s timeless romance returns to theaters

Fans of the 2013 romantic drama ‘Lootera’ are in for a treat as the film is ready to make its way back to the big screen with re-release.

Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, this period love story starring Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha will re-release in theaters on March 7, nearly 12 years after its original debut.

Announcing the re-release, PVR Cinemas shared a nostalgic poster of the film on Instagram. They invited audiences to experience its magic once again.

The caption read, “It’s time, everyone! Experience the magic of Lootera once again on the big screen, starting March 7. Re-releasing at PVR INOX!”

Set in the 1950s, ‘Lootera’ tells the heart-wrenching tale of Pakhi Roy Chaudhary (Sonakshi Sinha). She is the daughter of a wealthy landlord. Varun Shrivastav (Ranveer Singh) plays a mysterious archaeologist who enters her life with a hidden agenda. As love blossoms between them, shocking truths unfold, leading to heartbreak and tragedy.

The film, drawing inspiration from O. Henry’s classic short story ‘The Last Leaf’, is popular for its poetic storytelling, soulful music, and breathtaking cinematography.

Though it had a moderate box office run upon release, ‘Lootera’ has since become a cult favorite. It has won over audiences with its emotional depth and timeless appeal.

The ‘Lootera’ re-release follows the recent trend of bringing back classic films to theaters, allowing new and old fans alike to relive cinematic masterpieces on the big screen.

For those who missed it the first time or simply want to relive its melancholic charm, ‘Lootera’ returns to theaters on March 7.