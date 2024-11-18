Avinash Tiwary on working with Jimmy Shergill: “Life has come full circle”

Actor Avinash Tiwary, known for his riveting performances, recently opened up about a deeply personal milestone in his career.

Sharing the screen with Jimmy Shergill in the upcoming film ‘Sikandar ka Muqaddar’ brought back memories of his early days, where Shergill played a pivotal role in shaping his aspirations to become an actor.

Recalling his formative years, Avinash Tiwary described how Jimmy Shergill’s work left a lasting impression on him. “Back when I was dreaming of becoming an actor, Jimmy Sir was one of the first people I looked up to. He made me believe, ‘Maybe I could do this too.’ I remember reading an interview he gave after ‘Maachis’, and his words stuck with me. I thought, ‘This is exactly the kind of artist I want to be.’”

Fast forward to today, and Avinash finds himself performing alongside his role model. “Sitting next to him during scenes felt surreal. I couldn’t help but think of my younger self and how much this moment would mean to him. It was a full-circle experience—one filled with joy and gratitude.”

The recently released trailer for ‘Sikandar ka Muqaddar’ has already sparked excitement among fans. Slated to hit theaters on November 29, 2024, the film promises to be a gripping tale of ambition, resilience, and drama.

For Avinash, working with Jimmy Shergill was more than just another project; it was a realization of a dream that had quietly fueled his journey from aspiring actor to rising star. “To work alongside someone who inspired me from the start is an incredible feeling. It’s a reminder of how far I’ve come,” he added with a smile.