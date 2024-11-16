Sikandar ka Muqaddar: New motion poster teases Tamannaah Bhatia’s heist drama

The excitement surrounding ‘Sikandar Ka Muqaddar’ is reaching a fever pitch as the film gears up for its release on November 29, 2024.

Starring the versatile Tamannaah Bhatia in a gripping new role, the movie has unveiled a thrilling motion poster that promises a captivating heist drama. Released by Netflix, the poster teases a story full of suspense and deception, with the tagline, “Iss jhooth ke jaal se nikalna, har kisi ke muqaddar mein nahi” (Not everyone’s fate is tied to escaping this web of lies).

The film’s premise revolves around the theft of diamonds worth 60 crores, with multiple suspects each claiming their innocence. Directed by Neeraj Pandey, ‘Sikandar Ka Muqaddar’ brings a unique blend of mystery and drama.

Advertisement

The trailer, which has already captured the attention of fans, hints at a high-stakes chase where nothing is as it seems.

Tamannaah plays Kamini Singh, a central figure embroiled in the intricate plot. Alongside her, Avinash Tiwary portrays Sikandar Sharma. And, Jimmy Shergill takes on the role of Jaswinder Singh, a determined police officer seeking to crack the case.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

This project marks a turn in Tamannaah’s career. Here she steps into a more adventurous, intense role than her previous ones. Known for her diverse performances across multiple industries, she’s all ready to showcase her talent in this thrilling narrative.

Tamannaah’s career is currently on a roll. After wrapping up her Telugu film ‘Odela 2’, which is ready for release soon, she kicked off 2024 with a bang by starring in the Tamil blockbuster ‘Aranmanai 4’. This film grossed over ₹100 crore at the box office.

Her viral performance in the song ‘Aaj Ki Raat’ from ‘Stree 2’ also sparked conversations about body positivity.