‘Anuja’ to stream on Netflix after Oscar shortlisting

Oscar-shortlisted short film ‘Anuja’ is ready to make its global debut on Netflix, bringing an inspiring and heartfelt story to audiences worldwide.

The film, which has garnered high-profile support from stars like Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Mindy Kaling, and Academy Award-winning producer Guneet Monga Kapoor, tells the poignant tale of a young girl’s bravery and the difficult choices she must make for her future.

Directed by Adam J. Graves and produced by Suchitra Mattai, ‘Anuja’ follows the life of a 9-year-old girl named Anuja, who works in a back-alley garment factory alongside her older sister, Palak.

As the story unfolds, Anuja is faced with a life-altering decision that will affect not only her future but also the well-being of her family.

The film explores themes of resilience, hope, and the struggles of working children in underprivileged environments.

Guneet Monga Kapoor, one of the film’s producers, shared her excitement about the film’s OTT release, calling it “a story of unparalleled courage, made with a lot of heart.”

She praised director Adam J. Graves for delivering a powerful message through an empowering and entertaining lens. Monga also expressed her gratitude to Netflix for providing ‘Anuja’ with a platform to reach a global audience, and for embracing the film as it moves closer to a potential Academy Award nomination.

Mindy Kaling also expressed her enthusiasm for the project, emphasizing how much ‘Anuja’ means to her personally. “It’s powerful, hopeful, and full of life, just like the incredible young girls it represents,” Kaling said.

She also highlighted the film’s ability to raise awareness about important social issues while celebrating the strength and resilience of young girls.

For Graves, the film is a tribute to the untold stories of working children. “It’s a heartfelt exploration of their resilience,” he explained, underscoring the importance of sharing these narratives with the world.