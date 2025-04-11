Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ gets an Oscars shoutout as new Stunt Design category gets unveiled

Stunts have been an integral part of cinema and the visual experience. A small action sequence requires a skilled team of safety coordinators, stunt designers, body double, and more. These carefully planned and executed stunts enhance the visual experience of film watching and add to the plot. Now, the Academy of Motion Pictures and Sciences has unveiled a new category to recognise the intricate complexities of stunt design. The new category of Stunt Desing will debut at the 100th Oscars in 2028, recognising titles released in 2027. Announcing the category, the Academy gave a shoutout to three iconic titles, one being- SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR.’

Taking to social media, the Academy announced the new award category which will debut in 2028. It wrote, “Stunts have always been part of the magic of movies. Now, they’re part of the Oscars. The Academy has created a new annual award for Achievement in Stunt Design—beginning with the 100th Oscars in 2028, honoring films released in 2027.” The accompanying poster featured three iconic films with impressive action sequences. These are- ‘Everything, Everywhere, All at Once,’ ‘RRR,’ and ‘Mission Impossible.’

At last!!

After a 100 year wait !!!

At last!!

After a 100 year wait !!!

Ecstatic for the new Oscars stunt design category for the films releasing in 2027! Huge thanks to David Leitch, Chris O'Hara, and the stunt community for making this historic recognition possible, and to @TheAcademy, CEO Bill Kramer, and… https://t.co/QWrUjuYU2I — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) April 11, 2025



Following this, SS Rajamouli shared his reaction to the new category and the shoutout to his magnum opus, ‘RRR.’ Re-sharing the announcement, the ace filmmaker penned a message expressing his delight. He wrote, “At last!! After a 100 year wait!!! Ecstatic for the new Oscars stunt design category for the films releasing in 2027! Huge thanks to David Leitch, Chris O’Hara, and the stunt community for making this historic recognition possible, and to @TheAcademy, CEO Bill Kramer, and President Janet Yang for honoring the power of stunt work. Thrilled to see #RRRMovie’s action visual shining in the announcement!”

Meanwhile, Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ released in 2022. The film boasts an ensemble cast including Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn. The title also starred Shriya Saran, Samthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody and Olivia Morris. Its track, ‘Naatu Naatu’ bagged the Oscar for Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards. Moreover, the filmmaker is currently working on his highly-awaited collaboration with Mahesh Babu.

