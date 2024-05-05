Anuj Sharma shares ‘Heeramandi’ journey with Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Anuj Sharma, known for his role in ‘Padmaavat’, is stepping into the world of ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’ with excitement and gratitude. Sharing his journey into the series, he revealed a heartening anecdote about his connection with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Recalling the moment Bhansali approached him for the role, Anuj Sharma reminisced, “I had the privilege of working with him in ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ and ‘Padmaavat’. It was a regular evening when I received a call, asking if I was available for shooting the next day. Without hesitation, I agreed. However, my initial audition didn’t make the cut, which left me disheartened.”

Sharma’s faith was soon restored when he received an unexpected call from Bhansali himself. “I was in a moment of despair, seeking a miracle. Just then, I received a call from Sir, inviting me to Film City. There, in front of everyone, he declared me his lucky charm. It was a moment of immense validation for me,” he shared.

‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’ delves into the intricate world of courtesans and their patrons, offering a glimpse into the cultural tapestry of Heeramandi. With a stellar cast including Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, and others, the series promises an immersive experience.

Reflecting on his camaraderie with co-stars, Sharma expressed his admiration, particularly for Aditi Rao Hydari and Taha Shah Badussha. “Working with Aditi and Taha has been a delight. Taha’s dedication is commendable, and Aditi’s brilliance shines through effortlessly,” he praised.

Set against the backdrop of India’s freedom struggle in the 1940s, ‘Heeramandi’ weaves together a tale of love, power, revenge, and liberation, promising viewers an epic saga.

The series is now available for streaming on Netflix, inviting audiences to immerse themselves in this captivating narrative.