Richa Chadha tries gin for drunk dance in ‘Heeramandi’

Actress Richa Chadha recently unveiled some behind-the-scenes secrets from her role as Lajjo in the Netflix series “Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar”. While the talented actress usually abstains from alcohol, Richa revealed in a candid interview that she decided to experiment with a bit of gin to perfect her portrayal of a drunken Kathak dancer.

Describing her experience, Richa shared, “On the first day of filming the drunk dancing sequence, I just couldn’t get into the right groove. After numerous takes, I decided to try a little gin to see if it would help me loosen up. But it ended up making things more challenging. I didn’t want to compromise on the grace of the performance, even if it meant sacrificing some precision.”

Despite the initial struggle, Richa found joy in the challenge of portraying the complex emotions of her character. “It’s not as easy as it looks,” she emphasized. “Imagine dancing in front of hundreds of extras while trying to maintain the essence of the scene. But once you overcome those hurdles, it’s incredibly rewarding.”

Advertisement

“Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar,” created and directed by renowned filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, delves into the lives of tawaifs in the red-light district of Heera Mandi in Lahore during the Indian independence movement. The series boasts a stellar cast including Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Richa Chadha in pivotal roles.

Released on Netflix on May 1, 2024, the series has garnered mixed reviews from viewers. Despite the diverse opinions, Richa Chadha’s dedication to her craft and willingness to push her boundaries shine through in her portrayal of Lajjo, adding depth to the narrative.