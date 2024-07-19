Ananya Panday dubs for ‘Call Me Bae’ after Ambani wedding

Ananya Panday, fresh off the glitz of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s grand wedding, has swiftly returned to her professional commitments. Recently, she delighted fans by sharing a behind-the-scenes peek from her dubbing session for the eagerly anticipated web series ‘Call Me Bae’.

In the shared Instagram story, Ananya exudes casual elegance in a chic black outfit, holding up a cup adorned with her own portrait, her smile reflecting her enthusiasm for the project. Captioning the video with a playful note, she expressed her excitement for dubbing her favorite character, BAE.

‘Call Me Bae’ promises an intriguing narrative centered around Bella Bae Chowdhary, played by Ananya Panday. The series follows Bella’s journey from heiress to hustler after a family scandal, exploring her path to independence in the vibrant backdrop of Mumbai’s media world.

Scheduled to premiere on September 6, the series boasts a stellar ensemble cast including Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, and others, under the production banner of Dharmatic Entertainment with Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta as executive producers.

Written by Ishita Moitra, Samina Motlekar, and Rohit Nair, and directed by Collin D’Cunha, ‘Call Me Bae’ not only marks Ananya’s digital debut but also promises a narrative filled with wit, style, and the resilience of its protagonist.

Aside from her upcoming role in ‘Call Me Bae’, Ananya Panday is gearing up for other exciting projects like ‘Control’ and ‘The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair’. Her previous OTT outing in ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ earned her acclaim, alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.

With her latest endeavors, Ananya Panday continues to cement her versatility and charm, captivating audiences both on and off screen with her vibrant persona and dedication to her craft.