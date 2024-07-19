Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif shine at ‘Bad Newz’ premiere

Actor Vicky Kaushal had a special reason to celebrate this Friday with the release of his latest film ‘Bad Newz’ hitting theaters. To mark the occasion, a star-studded screening was organized by the film’s creators on Thursday night, drawing a mix of industry insiders and Vicky’s loved ones.

Among the attendees were not just the cast and crew, but also Vicky’s family, including his wife, actor Katrina Kaif. The couple arrived looking radiant, with Katrina stunning in a white dress paired elegantly with a white blazer, while Vicky opted for a sharp suit. Their joy was palpable as they graciously posed for the cameras, adding to the evening’s celebratory atmosphere.

Also present were Vicky’s brother Sunny and their parents, all showing their support for the actor’s latest cinematic venture. Directed by Anand Tiwari, ‘Bad Newz’ is generating buzz as a follow-up to the popular 2019 film ‘Good Newwz,’ known for its humorous take on a comedic premise.

Co-produced by a team including Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta, ‘Bad Newz’ features a talented ensemble cast that includes Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk alongside Vicky Kaushal. The film promises to deliver laughter and entertainment, building on the success of its predecessor.

Addressing recent rumors at a promotional event in Delhi, Vicky Kaushal addressed speculation about Katrina’s pregnancy with grace, clarifying that while they look forward to sharing any good news in the future, for now, it remains speculation. He encouraged fans to enjoy ‘Bad Newz’ for what it is—an exciting cinematic experience.

As the film continues to make waves, audiences eagerly await to see how ‘Bad Newz’ will resonate with them. With its engaging storyline and talented cast, the film is ready to be another milestone in Vicky Kaushal’s career.