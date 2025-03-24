‘Kesari Chapter 2’: Akshay Kumar goes against the British Empire as a fearless lawyer

The wait is over! The makers of ‘Kesari Chapter 2’ have finally released the teaser of the awaited film. Starring Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, and Ananya Panday, the film has Karan Singh Tyagi at the helm. Set against the tumultuous and tragic incident of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, that shook the nation, the film promises to be a charged narrative. Presenting another side to the dark chapter of national history, Kumar stars as the fearless lawyer Sir C Sankaran Nair.

The teaser of ‘Kesari Chapter 2’ starts in an uncustomary way. Without showing any visuals, a thirty-second bitch-black segment features sounds of desperate and helpless cries and shrills. As sounds of gunshots and piercing knives overpower the helpless, the audio impact sends chills down the spine. The makers emphasise that while this was just a 30-second reminder about the deadly massacre, the harrowing killings lasted for ten minutes.

Following a glimpse of the Golden Temple, Akshay Kumar appears on the scene as he takes the British Empire to a courtroom. When a voiceover states, “You are still a slave to the British Empire,” Akshay Kumar silences him with “F**k You.”

Sharing the teaser, Karan Johar wrote, “When truth roared louder than the empire – a revolution painted in courage was born. #KesariChapter2 TEASER OUT NOW, witness the untold story of Jallianwala Bagh.”

Following the teaser’s release, several fans flooded the comment section, lauding the film. One fan wrote, “He’s not just acting. He’s living the role!” Another penned, “OMG this one is going to be more intense than Kesari chapter 1. Already seated for this one!”

Meanwhile, ‘Kesari’ chronicled the events leading to the Battle of Saragarhi. It was a battle fought between 21 Sikh soldiers of the 36th Sikh Regiment of the British Indian Army and 10,000 Afridi and Orakzai Pashtun tribesmen in 1897. The film hit theatres in 2019 and it starred Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra in lead roles.

On March 20, Karan Johar revealed that he is introducing a new filmmaker in his upcoming film. The filmmaker penned a long note revealing that the said director dedicated 4-5 years of their time to the project.

Dharma Productions, Cape of Good Films, and Leo Media Collective are backing ‘Kesari Chapter 2.’ Fans can witness the gripping narrative from 18 April 2025 onwards.

