Salman Khan breaks silence on the age gap debate about his actresses

Salman Khan is gearing up for the release of his highly-awaited actioner ‘Sikandar.’ As fans eagerly set the countdown, the actor’s pairing with his 31-years junior, Rashmika Mandanna has once reignited the age gap debate. Salman has often received criticism for the age gap between him and his actresses. Fans and critics have time and again expressed their displeasure about younger actresses playing his love interest. During a press meet on Thursday, Bollywood’s Bhaijaan finally addressed the issue.

During the media interaction, Salman Khan shared his insights on working with junior actresses. He said, “If I want to work with Ananya or Janhvi, people have made it difficult for me because then they talk about the age gap. I work with younger actors, thinking it will give them a good opportunity, and I intend to continue working with younger actresses.”

Salman’s statement comes amid the ongoing debate about the 31-year age gap between him and his ‘Sikandar’ co-star, Rashmika Mandanna. At the film’s trailer launch, the star rebuffed the criticism iterating that neither of them had issues with it. He said, “People say there is a 31-year age gap between me and the heroine. When the heroine and her father don’t have a problem, then why do you have a problem?” Moreover, Salman announced that even in the future, when Rashmika gets married and has a daughter, he will go on to work with her.

Meanwhile, in one of the press conferences, Salman confirmed that his collaboration with ‘Jawan’ maker is shelved. He revealed budget constraints as the prime factor behind the decision. On the other hand, much to fan’s delight, he announced a collaboration with Sanjay Dutt. Sharing details on YRF’s spy universe, Salman noted that ‘Tiger vs Pathaan’ is not happening anytime soon.

Salman’s power-packed actioner ‘Sikandar’ will hit theatres on March 30. Sajid Nadiadwala has bankrolled the title with AR Murugadoss at the helm. Apart from Salman and Rashmika, the title also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi, Prateik Smita Patil, and Sathyaraj in key roles. The film will mark the reunion of Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala following their 2014 blockbuster, ‘Kick.’

