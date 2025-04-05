‘Kesari Chapter 2’ trailer gives Varun Dhawan and fans all the feels

The makers of ‘Kesari Chapter 2’ have finally dropped the trailer of the awaited film following its riveting teaser. Led by Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, and Ananya Panday, the film has Karan Singh Tyagi at the helm. Set against the tragic incident of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, that shook the nation, the film promises to be driven by years of burning rage. The film is poised to present another side to the dark chapter of national history.

In the film, Kumar stars as the fearless lawyer, Sir C Sankaran Nair who sues the crown for genocide. However, going against the British Empire is nowhere near a cakewalk. He faces the empire’s formidable lawyer, played by R Madhavan. As the two lock horns in the courtroom, history changes its face. Joining them in this intense showdown is Ananya Panday, a female lawyer striving to break stereotypes.

Sharing the trailer, the makers wrote, “One man, his courage, his words – that shook the entire empire. Uncover the most shocking lie ever told. Uncover the darkest chapter of our history.” The film promises to “uncover the truth behind Jallianwala Bagh tragedy.”

The trailer of ‘Kesari Chapter 2’ has blown away Varun Dhawan and fans alike. With an intense and gripping trailer, Dhawan got ‘all feel’ for the slated release. However, the ‘Baby John’ actor is not alone. Akshay Kumar fans believe the film will mark his smashing return to dominance at the box office. Taking to his Instagram story, Varun Dhawan shared a screengrab of the riveting trailer. He penned, “Solid trailer, looking forward to this film in the theatres. All Feels.” The actor also tagged the film’s actors, producer, writer and director.

Moreover, several fans flooded the comment section admiring the content-driven focus of the film and the well-cut trailer. A user wrote, “The most common thing everyone will say after watching this trailer – goosebumps guaranteed.” Another penned, “This is how a trailer should look for such an intense movie. Fabulous KesariChapter2. Hopefully, the real actor inside Akshay Kumar will show up properly in the movie. And Madhavan looks brilliant as usual with his sheer presence. Eagerly waiting for the movie.” Additionally, fans can’t get enough of Kumar’s snappy dialogues against the empire.

Meanwhile, Dharma Productions, Cape of Good Films, and Leo Media Collective are backing ‘Kesari Chapter 2.’ Fans can witness the gripping narrative from 18 April 2025 onwards.