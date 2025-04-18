Ali Fazal & Sonali Bendre dive into crime drama in Delhi with ‘Paatal Lok’ director

Get ready for an intense ride into one of India’s most haunting real-life crime sagas. Actors Ali Fazal and Sonali Bendre have kicked off shooting for an upcoming web series in Delhi, helmed by ‘Paatal Lok’ director Prosit Roy—yes, the same filmmaker known for his gritty storytelling and layered narratives.

The show, currently under tight wraps, might revolve around the infamous 1978 Ranga-Billa murder case, a chilling chapter in Delhi’s crime history that left the nation shaken.

While the makers haven’t officially confirmed the plot, hints from a recent press note suggest that the storyline will closely follow the tragic kidnapping and murder of siblings Geeta and Sanjay Chopra—a case that sparked national outrage and significantly impacted child safety laws in India.

Set in the heart of Delhi, the series promises an investigative lens on the events that unfolded in the aftermath of the murders. It’s being pitched not just as a retelling of the crime, but as a deeper look at how the incident affected the psyche of a city and its people.

According to insiders, the creators have immersed in research for months to ensure the series treats the sensitive subject matter with care and accuracy.

Filming is already underway across multiple locations in the capital. Sources close to the production reveal that the team is recreating key moments that defined the shocking crime, tracing how the original plan to hijack a car spiraled into a brutal act that stunned the nation.

For those unfamiliar: Kuljeet Singh (Ranga) and Jasbir Singh (Billa) had no idea their target car held two young lives inside. What followed was a tragedy that forever etched itself into India’s collective memory.

What makes this upcoming project even more intriguing is its casting. Ali Fazal, known for his versatility from ‘Mirzapur’ to ‘Victoria & Abdul’, and Sonali Bendre, making a powerful return to fiction, are joining forces for the first time. Their pairing, under Roy’s direction, is already generating buzz in industry circles.

Though details about their characters remain tightly guarded, it’s clear that both actors will be central to the storytelling, possibly portraying investigators, journalists, or even individuals closely tied to the case.

The project also marks one of the first major dramatizations of the Ranga-Billa case in a long-format series.