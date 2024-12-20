‘Santosh’, Oscar-shortlisted film, to release in India on THIS date

The critically acclaimed Hindi drama ‘Santosh’, which recently made it to the Oscars shortlist for Best International Feature Film, is ready for its theatrical release in India on January 10, 2025.

The film, directed by Sandhya Suri, has garnered significant attention after being selected as the United Kingdom’s official submission for the 2025 Academy Awards.

Out of 85 films submitted worldwide, ‘Santosh’ secured a spot among the 15 films shortlisted for the prestigious category, and now with its India release, it is aiming a wider reach.

This recognition is a significant achievement for the team behind the film, which also premiered at the 77th Cannes Film Festival in May 2024, where it received a lot of positive reviews from critics.

‘Santosh’ tells the story of a young Hindu widow named Santosh, played by Shahana Goswami, who unexpectedly inherits her late husband’s position as a police constable through a government scheme.

Set in rural North India, the film explores themes of institutional corruption as Santosh navigates her new role. She is thrust into a brutal murder investigation involving a teenage Dalit girl, working alongside a seasoned detective, Inspector Sharma, portrayed by Sunita Rajwar.

The film is an international co-production between the United Kingdom, India, Germany, and France, highlighting the global collaboration that has contributed to its success.

Shahana Goswami, who plays the lead role, shared her excitement on Instagram, expressing gratitude for the recognition.

“So happy for the team, especially our writer-director Sandhya Suri, for this little glory of recognition for our film ‘Santosh’! How incredible to be shortlisted from amongst 85 films. Thank you to everyone who loved it, supported it, and voted for it,” she wrote.