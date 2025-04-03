Ali Fazal remembers Val Kilmer: “You made a better Jim Morrison than Morrison”

Actor Ali Fazal is mourning the passing of Hollywood legend Val Kilmer, who died at 65 on April 1. Taking to Instagram, Ali shared a heartfelt tribute, recalling a cherished moment when the ‘Top Gun’ star praised his performance in ‘Victoria & Abdul’.

Ali Fazal posted a throwback picture of Val Kilmer from one of his films and wrote, “RIP Mr. Val Kilmer. You were the first big-ticket compliment I ever got from an actor of your caliber—for my attempt to portray a real person in ‘Victoria & Abdul’… I know I’ve got miles to go, but this, from someone whose performance changed the way I saw acting, meant the world.”

Advertisement

The Bollywood actor even referenced Val’s legendary turn as Jim Morrison in ‘The Doors’, saying, “You made a better Jim Morrison than Morrison himself.”

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ali fazal (@alifazal9)

Val Kilmer, known for his unforgettable roles in ‘Top Gun’, ‘Batman Forever’, and ‘The Doors’, passed away in Los Angeles due to complications from pneumonia, his daughter Mercedes Kilmer told ‘The New York Times’. The actor had battled throat cancer since 2014 but was cancer-free at the time of his death.

Kilmer’s impact on Hollywood is undeniable, having played iconic roles that shaped generations of movie lovers. His portrayal of Iceman in ‘Top Gun’ remains one of the most memorable performances in action cinema.

Ali Fazal, who has made his mark in Hollywood with projects like ‘Death on the Nile’ and ‘Victoria & Abdul’, has often expressed admiration for cinema greats.

While fans and industry peers continue to mourn Kilmer’s passing, his legacy remains alive through his legendary performances. As Ali perfectly put it, ‘“We are privileged because we are in mediums that linger longer than times assigned.”’