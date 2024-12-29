Olivia Sturgiss, look-alike of Taylor Swift, confuses fans

A curious case of mistaken identity unfolded during the Chiefs-Steelers game in Pittsburgh on Christmas Day, leaving fans on Instagram scratching their heads. Many believed they spotted pop sensation Taylor Swift in the stands, seemingly there to cheer on her rumored boyfriend, Travis Kelce. But it was a woman named Olivia Sturgiss.

While the Chiefs did emerge victorious, and Kelce celebrated his 77th touchdown catch, Swift was nowhere in the scene at Acrisure Stadium.

So, how did images of someone who looked strikingly like her appear online? The answer lies in a woman named Olivia Sturgiss, who, it turns out, became the center of a viral mix-up.

Olivia, who was attending the game with her best friend, had posted a TikTok video clearing up the confusion.

She explained that she was sitting in a suite, enjoying the game, when fans began taking pictures of her and waving. “I waved back because I didn’t want to be rude,” she said.

While she understood the mix-up—at a distance, her hair and makeup could easily have caused the confusion—Olivia assured everyone that she was not Taylor Swift.

The confusion likely stemmed from Swift’s policy of avoiding away games for security reasons, which meant she was not in Pittsburgh for the game. Olivia, however, found herself at the center of a viral storm. She expressed regret if her looks had misled fans, but hoped everyone enjoyed the game nonetheless.