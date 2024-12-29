2024: The year bollywood classics dominated theaters with re-releases

In 2024, Bollywood fans were treated to a wave of nostalgia as several iconic films made their way back to theaters. These re-releases in 2024 not only allowed longtime fans to relive their favorite moments on the big screen but also introduced these timeless classics to a new generation.

From the dramatic reincarnation saga of ‘Karan Arjun’ to the romantic charm of ‘Jab We Met’, here are some of the standout films that returned to cinemas this year.

Advertisement

Karan Arjun

The 1995 classic ‘Karan Arjun’, starring Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, made a grand comeback to theaters on November 22. Directed by Rakesh Roshan, the film is remembered for its gripping plot and unforgettable performances. With themes of reincarnation and family bonds, the movie has remained a fan favorite for decades.

Advertisement

Ahead of its re-release, Roshan spoke about his curiosity to see how modern audiences would react to the film’s premise. “I’m curious to see whether today’s generation believes in such a story. If they like it, it will mean that the generation hasn’t changed,” he shared.

Tumbbad

The visually captivating horror-thriller ‘Tumbbad’ made a major impact during its re-release on September 13. Originally released in 2018, the film, directed by Rahi Anil Barve, explores the themes of greed and curses in a hauntingly atmospheric setting.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sohum Shah (@shah_sohum)

The re-release shattered box office records, even surpassing classics like ‘Sholay’ and ‘Mughal-e-Azam’ on its opening day. The film’s success was so significant that it led to the announcement of a sequel, ‘Tumbbad 2’. Fans who had previously been captivated by the eerie tale were eager to revisit the world of ‘Tumbbad’, making it one of the most talked-about re-releases of the year.

Jab We Met

Released on Valentine’s Day 2024, ‘Jab We Met’ brought back the beloved characters of Geet and Aditya, played by Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor. The 2007 romantic drama, known for its heartwarming love story and memorable songs like ‘Mauja Hi Mauja’ and ‘Tum Se Hi’, became a perfect choice for a Valentine’s Day re-release.

Gangs of Wasseypur

The gritty crime saga ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ returned to cinemas on August 30, 12 years after its original release. Directed by Anurag Kashyap, the film, which tells the story of a coal mafia spanning three generations, became a cult classic.

Starring Manoj Bajpayee, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Richa Chadha, the film’s intense storytelling and memorable characters earned it a special place in Indian cinema. Nawazuddin Siddiqui, reflecting on the film’s legacy, shared that he never imagined it would become such a phenomenon. “Watching it at Cannes, I felt the magic of Anurag’s creation,” he said.

Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein

Another film that made its way back to theaters was the romantic drama ‘Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein’, starring R. Madhavan and Dia Mirza. Originally released in 2001, the film had a rocky start but gradually gained a cult following.

Madhavan, reflecting on the film’s initial failure, admitted that he was heartbroken at the time. “Little did I realize it would become a classic later,” he said. The film’s re-release was a celebration of its enduring charm and a reminder of its special place in the hearts of Bollywood fans.

These 2024 re-releases not only celebrated the legacy of these iconic films but also brought them to a whole new audience, proving that great cinema never truly fades away.