Bollywood actresses who highlighted Social Issues through their characters

Bollywood’s revived love for movies with social commentary, which use humour, satire, and drama to reach wider audiences, have opened up discussions on social taboos as well.

Here’s a list of Bollywood Actress who have given strong messages on social taboos.

Alia Bhatt in Darlings

Alia Bhatt has chosen a topic like domestic violence in the movie Darlings. Darlings says that when it comes to domestic violence, there is no gray area. It doesn’t allow an abusive husband to fall into the safety net of social conditioning and eating and drinking habits. Alia Bhatt has undoubtedly, brought out this issue in the most appealing way. Alia Bhatt delivered an excellent performance in the movie.

Yami Gautam in A Thursday

With ‘A Thursday’, Yami Gautam has once again proved why her fans have anticipated her performance. Her nuanced portrayal of ‘Naina Jaiswal’ has left fans waiting to watch more of her! The thriller ends with a message on behalf of a vulnerable section of the population. The actress has managed to give us a powerful message through her brilliant performance.

Shefali Shah in Delhi Crime 2

Delhi Crime is back and this time with a more intense tale. Powerhouse of talent Shefali Shah is riding on a high horse, and this time she is back with the second season of the popular crime drama Delhi Crime 2. After solving a heinous criminal case in Season 1, the trailer sees Shefali Shah reprising her role as DCP Vartika Chaturvedi.

In season 1, the whole audience was amazed by the terrific work of Shefali, now all are very keen to witness the actor in Season 2 as well.

Nushrratt Bharuccha in Janhit Mein Jaari

With the film Janhit Mein Jaari, Nushrratt Bharuccha highlighted the issue of over population and the need of contraceptives. She successfully manages to spark conversations on safe sex. The actress has left us speechless with her unprecedented performance as Manokama. ‘Janhit Mein Jaari’ is a story of a young girl, who takes up a challenging job selling condoms in a small town of MP, India. Nushrratt Bharuccha’s performance in Janhit Mein Jaari is more powerful than ever and we can most certainly say that the actress deserves a humongous credit for the same.