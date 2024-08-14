NTR Jr Wraps Up ‘Devara: Part 1’, announces new film

NTR Jr has officially completed shooting for his upcoming film, ‘Devara: Part 1’. The actor announced the milestone with a heartfelt post on X, sharing a behind-the-scenes photo from the Hyderabad set. “Just wrapped my final shot for Devara Part 1. What a wonderful journey it has been,” he wrote, expressing his gratitude for the team and his excitement for the film’s release on September 27, 2024.

Directed by Koratala Siva and produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, ‘Devara: Part 1’ is highly anticipated, with NTR Jr promising fans that the film will be worth the wait. The movie also features Saif Ali Khan in a prominent role, adding to the buzz surrounding its debut.

In other news, NTR Jr is gearing up for another major project. He recently announced a collaboration with Prashanth Neel, the acclaimed director of ‘KGF’. The new film, tentatively titled ‘NTRNEEL’, was revealed with a traditional muhurat puja, attended by the key figures from both NTR Arts and Mythri Movie Makers. This project has generated significant excitement among fans and industry insiders alike.

Additionally, the actor is ready to star in ‘War 2’ alongside Hrithik Roshan, adding yet another high-profile project to his slate. Movie enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting these new releases, with many predicting that these films will be major hits.