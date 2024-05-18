‘Devara: Part 1’ makers tease Fear Song release with NTR Jr as ‘Lord of Fear’

The makers of the pan-India action spectacle ‘Devara: Part 1’, which features NTR Jr, Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles, on Friday amped up the excitement about the film’s first song slated to be unveiled on Sunday, May 19.

Friday saw the rollout of a fresh new promo of the ‘Fear Song’, composed by Anirudh Ravichander. May 19, incidentally, is the eve of NTR Jr’s birthday. The Koratala Siva film is to hit theatres on the Dussehra weekend, that is, October 10, 2024.

The song’s promo shows Tollywood’s Man of the Masses, NTR Jr, heading towards a seashore ahead of a little flotilla of boats and then walking along the coastline.

The Gothic promo also has Ravichander joining the actor singing ‘All Hail The Tiger’. It ends with a single shot of the title ‘Fear Song’ emblazoned in red. The promo does manage to tease the interest of the viewers in NTR Jr’s screen avatar of ‘Lord of Fear’.

Some time back, along with the song announcement, a new poster featuring NTR Jr’s hand-dripping blood had been released on social media by the makers.