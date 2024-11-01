‘Night of Heaven’: Ahn Hyo Seop and ‘Lovely Runner’ director team up for mystery melodrama

‘Business Proposal’ star Ahn Hyo Seop is gearing up for his next! And…his next with the ‘Lovely Runner’ director Yoon Jong Ho. The collaboration between the rising star and the ace director has piqued fans’ curiosities and anticipations. The two are coming together for the mystery melodrama, ‘Night of Heaven.’

On October 31, STAR NEWS reported that Ahn Hyo Seop has been cast in ‘Night of Heaven,’ the upcoming drama by ‘Lovely Runner’ director Yoon Jong Ho. Meanwhile, in response to the report, the drama’s production company SIMSTORY issued a statement. They stated, “We have indeed offered Ahn Hyo Seop [a role] in a new drama by ‘Lovely Runner’ director Yoon Jong Ho, but no final decision has been made yet. It’s under positive discussion.” Moreover, Ahn Hyo Seop’s agency The Present Company also confirmed the tantalising news. “‘Night of Heaven’ is one of the projects he has received an offer for.”

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by 안효섭 (@imhyoseop)



The slated drama is based on the eponymous 2022 novel by Hwang Ui Geon. The source material charts the scandals surrounding high society and the nightlife scene. The narrative follows a chaebol heiress who lives a life of misfortune. She is an illegitimate child and finds herself embroiled with a star host at a secret club in the affluent and posh neighbourhood of Cheongdam-dong. Subsequently, the two unite to protect each other from looming threats and malice as they find true love.

For the drama, the makers approached Ahn Hyo Seop for the role of Cheon Gook (“Heaven” in Korean). He is a former taekwondo athlete and the top host of a secret club called “Si Bel Homme” (meaning “handsome man” in French). Flaunting his enviable height and athletic physique, Cheon Gook takes over the nightlife world after his stepmother disappears with his late father’s life insurance payout. This leaves him with a substantial sum of inherited debt.

Meanwhile, fans are already in a frenzy as they await to see the star in a chiselled physique. Moreover, his anticipated fluttering romance with the chaebol heiress has also contributed to the heightening excitement.

Also Read: BTS’ RM’s documentary ‘Right People, Wrong Place’ to hit theatres on THIS date

Meanwhile, Ahn Hyo Seop is returning to the acting front after a year since ‘A Time Called You.’ He has appeared in popular titles including ‘Dr. Romantic’ and ‘Abyss’ among others. The actor amassed widespread fame for the rom-com ‘Business Proposal.’