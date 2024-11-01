BTS’ RM’s documentary ‘Right People, Wrong Place’ to hit theatres on THIS date

BTS’ RM’s highly-anticipated documentary film ‘Right People, Wrong Place’ is ready to hit theatres! Following its premiere at the prestigious Busan Film Festival, the film will now release worldwide on December 5. The awaited film will release in 93 countries worldwide including India.

On October 30, BTS’ took to X and dropped the main poster for ‘RM: Right People, Wrong Place.’ They announced that the BTS boy’s documentary film is set to premiere on December 5 in cinemas worldwide. Meanwhile, the 1st round of global reservation ticket sales will open on November 6.

Moving ahead, the 2nd round will commence on November 20 for global and Korean reservations. However, the Japanese reservations will open on November 22. As per the Weverse announcement, the documentary film will release on January 3 in Japan. The announcement was made with an intriguing poster exuding a scrapbook-like vibe with cutouts of the BTS star’s pictures. Heightening anticipations, the tagline reads, “For the first time, RM—or just Kim Namjoon—steps forward, and opens the door to speak to his audience.”

<RM: Right People, Wrong Place> Main Poster

For the first time, RM—or just Kim Namjoon—steps forward, and opens the door to speak to his audience. Dec 5, in Cinemas Worldwide

1st Ticket Open: Nov 6

More info: https://t.co/msmw2ki1nD#RM #RightPeopleWrongPlace pic.twitter.com/hrRhT8ORGH — BTS_official (@bts_bighit) October 29, 2024



‘Right People Wrong Place’ chronicles the creation of the K-pop sensation’s second solo album, ‘Right Place, Wrong Person’. As per a previous Billboard report, “the film uses various backdrops and diverse artistic collaborations to offer an evocative glimpse into his introspection and growth, adding depth to the maze-like exploration of RM’s identity as both BTS’s leader and the individual Kim Namjoon (RM’s given name).”

Moreover, BigHit Music also shared a glimpse into what the film entails. On their Weverse post, the label disclosed, “This documentary delves into the creation of RM’s second solo album, Right Place, Wrong Person, capturing his profound reflections on his identity, love, and artistic passions. How raw can RM, or Kim Namjoon, truly be?”

Upon its release, BTS’ RM’s album ‘Right Place, Wrong Person’ debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Rap Albums chart. Additionally, it entered the Billboard 200 album chart at No. 5. Six of its tracks made it into the top 10 of the Rap Digital Song Sales chart. The album features a total of 11 tracks.

Meanwhile, on the music front, RM recently collaborated with Megan Thee Stallion for her track ‘Neva Play.’