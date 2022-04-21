Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s Baby Name Revealed

The actor Priyanka Chopra and her husband, singer Nick Jonas have named their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Priyanka and Nick welcomed their first child earlier this year via surrogacy. According to a fresh report, their child was delivered on January 15 at a hospital in San Diego.

According to the reports, the birth certificate, which TMZ claims to have accessed, gives the baby’s name as Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Malti is part of Priyanka’s mother’s name – Madhumalti. Malti is a Sanskrit word that translates to small fragrant flowers or moonlight. Marie is derived from the Latin Stella Maris, which means sea star. It also has a biblical name, as it is the French translation of Mary, Jesus’ mother.

Recently, Priyanka spoke about being a new parent during a chat with Lilly Singh about her new book Be a Triangle: How I Went from Being Lost to Getting My Life. Priyanka had said, “As a new parent right now, I keep thinking that I will never be imposing my desires, fears, my upbringing on to my child. I have always believed that children come through you, not from you. There is no belief like this is my child and I will shape everything. They come through you to find and build their own life. Recognizing that really helped me, my parents were very non-judgemental in a certain way.”

Meanwhile, Priyanka is waiting for Jim Strouse’s film It’s All Coming Back to Me to be released. Sam Heughan, Celine Dion, Russell Tovey, Steve Oram, Omid Djalili, Sofia Barclay, Lydia West, Arinzé Kene, and Celia Imrie also star in the film.

Priyanka has also wrapped the shoot for her Amazon TV series Citadel. She will feature in the upcoming action thriller, Ending Things along with Anthony Mackie. Priyanka will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s directorial, Jee Le Zaraa alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.