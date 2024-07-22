Priyanka Chopra’s look with mohawk revealed during ‘The Bluff’ filming

Priyanka Chopra has consistently delivered standout performances in action roles, from ‘Don’ to ‘Quantico,’ consistently impressing fans with her skills. Currently immersed in filming the upcoming period action-drama ‘The Bluff,’ Priyanka new look has been unveiled: portraying a Caribbean pirate, she sports a striking new hairstyle.

Fresh from attending the Ambani wedding in India, Priyanka has returned to Australia to film Frank E Flower’s period action film. Amid shooting intense sequences, glimpses of her character’s appearance were revealed by a fan account and her husband, singer Nick Jonas. In the images, Priyanka stands on the pirate ship’s deck, dressed in a combat ensemble with a notable mohawk hairstyle—a departure from her usual long locks, sure to enhance her portrayal.

In addition to sharing about her “working birthday” on set, where she expressed joy in celebrating doing what she loves most, Priyanka’s new look has stirred excitement among fans of the ‘Quantico’ star. Speculation about her role’s connection to the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ series surfaced, with one fan noting similarities and receiving confirmation that ‘The Bluff’ is indeed set in the 1800s in the Caribbean Islands.

‘The Bluff’ follows Priyanka as a former female pirate navigating threats from her past to protect her family. Produced by AGBO Studios and Amazon MGM Studios, the film also stars Karl Urban in a key role alongside Priyanka.

In addition to ‘The Bluff,’ Priyanka Chopra will also feature in ‘Heads of State.’