Nick Jonas celebrates Priyanka Chopra’s birthday with romantic tribute

On her 42nd birthday, Priyanka Chopra was showered with heartfelt affection from her husband, Nick Jonas, in a touching Instagram tribute that has fans swooning worldwide.

Nick Jonas, known for his music career and as part of the Jonas Brothers, took to social media to share a series of intimate snapshots celebrating his wife’s special day. The photos capture precious moments of their life together, starting with a serene image of Priyanka lounging in a yellow monokini by the pool. The ambiance of love continues with a passionate beachside kiss, showcasing their deep connection and affection for each other.

In another picture, Priyanka beams in the glow of golden hour, her elegance and style illuminated against a picturesque backdrop. The couple also posed hand-in-hand against the breathtaking vista of beach and sky, symbolizing their unity and shared journey.

Nick Jonas poured his heart into the caption, expressing gratitude for the woman Priyanka is and celebrating their bond with the words, “How lucky am I. Happy birthday my love.”

Their love story, which culminated in a fairy-tale wedding at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur in 2018, continues to capture the imagination of fans worldwide. The festivities included both Christian and Hindu ceremonies, followed by grand receptions in Delhi and Mumbai. In January 2022, they joyously welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie, into their lives via surrogacy.

Priyanka Chopra, who began her journey from Bollywood to Hollywood, has carved a niche for herself as a global icon through her stellar acting skills and bold career choices. From her debut in ‘The Hero: Love Story of a Spy’ to her recent projects like ‘Citadel,’ Priyanka has consistently delivered standout performances, earning accolades across continents.

Looking ahead, Priyanka has an exciting lineup of projects on the horizon. She is set to star in ‘Heads of State’ alongside John Cena and Idris Elba, as well as in ‘The Bluff,’ directed by Frank E Flowers, where she shares the screen with Karl Urban.

As fans celebrate her birthday alongside Nick Jonas’s touching tribute, Priyanka Chopra continues to inspire with her talent, grace, and the enduring love story she shares with her husband. Here’s to many more years of success, happiness, and unforgettable moments for this power couple.