Raghav Chadha wishes on Priyanka Chopra’s birthday, joined by Nick Jonas, Parineeti

Priyanka Chopra celebrated her 42nd birthday in style this week, surrounded by love and warm wishes from her family and friends. The global icon received a heartfelt tribute from her sister Parineeti Chopra’s husband, Raghav Chadha, who shared a delightful family photo on Instagram. The picture captured a precious moment with Parineeti, Nick Jonas, Priyanka, their daughter Malti Marie, Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra, and her brother Siddharth all together.

Raghav Chadha expressed his wishes for Priyanka, saying, “Happy Birthday, @priyankachopra! Wishing you a fabulous year sprinkled with stardust, love, and happiness.” Parineeti Chopra also joined in the celebration, sharing a nostalgic childhood photo on her Instagram stories where Priyanka lovingly had her arm around her younger sister.

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raghav Chadha (@raghavchadha88)

Nick Jonas, Priyanka’s husband, didn’t hold back in showering her with love publicly. He took to his own Instagram account to post a series of romantic snapshots celebrating their relationship. The photos ranged from intimate moments by the pool to affectionate beach kisses, capturing their deep bond amidst stunning backdrops.

In his heartfelt message to Priyanka, Nick wrote, “The woman that you are. How lucky am I. Happy birthday my love.”

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in a grand ceremony in Jodhpur in 2018, blending Christian and Hindu traditions, followed by lavish receptions in Delhi and Mumbai. Recently, the couple joyously announced the arrival of their daughter Malti Marie through surrogacy in early 2022.

Priyanka’s journey from Bollywood to Hollywood has been nothing short of inspirational. Over her two-decade career, she’s transcended boundaries and earned global acclaim for her acting prowess. From her early days in films like ‘The Hero: Love Story of a Spy’ to her recent projects such as the upcoming ‘Citadel’, Priyanka continues to push the envelope in her craft.

Looking ahead, Priyanka Chopra has an exciting lineup of projects awaiting release. She will star in ‘Heads of State’ alongside John Cena and Idris Elba, and she’s set to captivate audiences in ‘The Bluff’, directed by Frank E Flowers, featuring Karl Urban.

As Priyanka celebrates another year of life and success, her influence and impact as a talented actress and cultural ambassador continue to grow, inspiring fans worldwide. Here’s to many more milestones and memorable moments for this powerhouse of talent and grace.