NH 7 Weekender represents my growth as an artiste: Raja Kumari

For hip hop artiste Raja Kumari, who recently performed and brought her music to the attendees of NH 7 Weekender in Pune, meeting her fans for real after a long time was an experience in itself.

In her opinion, the music festival signifies her growth as an artiste.

The Grammy nominated artist opened the concert with ‘Manifest’ and amped up the excitement to its crescendo with Made In India. Among the other songs she performed were ‘I Did It + Kaun Hai Tu’ (medley), ‘Shook’, ‘NRI’, ‘Bindis and Bangles’, ‘Believe In You’, ‘Mira’, ‘Mute’, ‘Karma’ and ‘City Slums’.

Talking about the vibing with her fans, Raja Kumari said, “Meeting fans for real at a concert is precious. It helps me understand what parts of my music resonate with them. The NH 7 festival is very special because it is the place where I first performed in India in 2016.”

She added as to how the arc of her music has changed over the years with the music festival and that her journey with the fest represents her growth as an artiste “My music has evolved with the festival over the years. I remember stepping on stage in 2016 as a guest performer and in 2019, I was headlining the hip hop stage. This year, I was on the main stage with a full live band for the first time. My journey with NH 7 Weekender represents my growth as an artiste.”

In addition, Raja Kumari most recently dropped a live 30-minute special of her best hits titled ‘The Catalogue Reimagined’ on her YouTube channel.