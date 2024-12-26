‘Newtopia’ stills: BLACKPINK’s Jisoo teases intense drama in upcoming zombie flick

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Park Jing Min’s zombie apocalypse thriller ‘Newtopia’ is going to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on February 7, 2025. In a recent post, the streaming giant shared tantalising snippets of the songstress in the upcoming drama. The drama teases a high-stakes narrative and a fluttering chemistry between the two stars.

In the drama, Park Jung Min plays the leading man. He initially encounters the zombie outbreak during his mandatory military service. His girlfriend, Kang Young Ju, (Jisoo) is an engineer with a new job who is waiting for his release. Separately, they navigate the city and fight off zombie attacks as they try to reunite.

Advertisement

The newly released snippets capture various sides of the BLACKPINK artist. From being a campus queen to a fearless woman searching for a woman, she displays a range of emotions. The stills balance between the light and the dark. In the first picture, we see Jisoo on her campus and the second slide shows her fun and charming persona. In the next image, the K-pop idol is sitting in a classroom, surrounded by boys wanting to ask her out. The final slide, shows her tense side, as she grapples to find her boyfriend in the zombie-infested landscape.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 쿠팡플레이 Coupang Play (@coupangplay)



Meanwhile, the slated drama, ‘Newtopia’ is being helmed by Yoon Sung-Hyun. The director previously directed hit crime thrillers and dramas like ‘Time to Hunt,’ ‘Bleak Night’ and ‘Jury.’ Joining the team as script writers are ‘A Shop for Killers’ writer Ji Ho Jin in collaboration with Han Ji Won. Ji won previously worked on penning the Oscar-winning film, ‘Parasite,’ and ‘Okja.’

Also Read: As the games begin once again, here’s the recap of ‘Squid Game’ S1

Previously, on the acting front, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo appeared in multiple cameos in several K-dramas. She took up a major role in the 2020 period action-comedy series “Snowdrop.” The K-pop idol also had a minor role in “Dr Cheon and the Lost Talisman” and is next going to star in “Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint,” a multi-part film adaptation of a popular webtoon.