BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Seo In Guk to lead Netflix romance ‘Boyfriend on Demand’

Previously, reports emerged that BLACKPINK’s Jisoo recieved the offer to star as the female lead in the upcoming drama ‘Boyfriend on Demand.’ Subsequently, news surfaced that the makers approached ‘Doom At Your Service’ star Seo In Guk to play the male lead. Now, the streaming giant has confirmed the fresh and electric pairing for their upcoming drama.

Taking to social media, Netflix announced BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Seo In Guk’s casting. Netflix wrote, “Jisoo is starring in a Netflix romantic comedy series! The BLACKPINK singer will play an exhausted webtoon producer who escapes reality through a subscription-based virtual dating simulation program, where she meets the boyfriends of her dreams. Seo In-Guk co-stars as her work rival.”

‘Boyfriend on Demand’ is a romance drama set in a virtual world where one can subscribe to a boyfriend. Moreover, the connections made in the virtual world continue into real life. The upcoming drama will be directed by Kim Jung Sik, who has previously helmed hits like ‘Work Later, Drink Now’, ‘Strong Girl Namsoon’, and the currently running drama ‘No Gain No Love’.

In the drama, Jisoo will play the role of Seo Mi Rae. She is a struggling webtoon producer who turns to a subscription-based virtual dating service to escape her lonely life. On the other hand, Seo In Guk plays Park Kyeong Nam, Mi Rae’s colleague. He is a rival webtoon producer. Though they share a workspace, Mi Rae finds him unapproachable. However, there’s more to Kyeong Nam than his cold exterior. His deep secrets have the power to shake Mi Rae’s emotions, stirring a complex relationship.

Looking ahead, Jisoo recently starred in ‘Newtopia. Moving ahead, her film ‘The Prophet: Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint’ is also releasing this year. Additionally, fans are looking forward to BLACKPINK’s comeback and the slated world tour. Seo In Guk is a highly popular actor with several hits to his name, and he is also a singer. He recently made his comeback with his mini-album ‘Signature.’ He has delivered hits like ‘Doom at Your Service’, ‘Death’s Game’, and ‘Reply 1997’, among others.