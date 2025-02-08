BLACKPINK’s Jisoo gets candid about ‘Newtopia’ upon its releases

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Park Jung Min’s zombie apocalypse thriller ‘Newtopia’ premiered on Amazon Prime Video on February 7, 2025. Ahead of the release, the BLACKPINK star got candid about the thrilling show.

The drama stars BLACKPINK’s Jisoo as Young Joo and Park Jung Min as Jae Yoon. In the drama, Park Jung Min plays the leading man. He initially encounters the zombie outbreak during his mandatory military service. His girlfriend, Kang Young Ju, (Jisoo) is an engineer with a new job who is waiting for his release. The show promises viewers a gripping and high-stakes narrative.

Advertisement

Yoon Sung-Hyun has helmed the drama. The director previously directed hit crime thrillers and dramas like ‘Time to Hunt,’ ‘Bleak Night’ and ‘Jury.’ Meanwhile, ‘A Shop for Killers’ writer Ji Ho Jin, and Han Ji Won have penned the script. Ji Won previously worked on penning the Oscar-winning film ‘Parasite,’ and ‘Okja.’

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JISOO (@sooyaaa__)



In a recent press note, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo expressed her excitement about the project. The singer-actress emphasised the unique portrayal of zombies. “During the pre-production phase, they showed us some prototypes of the zombies, and many of them were unlike anything I had ever seen before. I haven’t had a chance to see how they translated onto the screen yet, so I’m very curious.” She also teased the uniqueness of the show, stating, “Some of the zombies don’t resemble humans at all and look quite unique, so I think a lot of viewers will go, ‘Oh, I never imagined zombies could be designed this way.’”

The songstress also talked about how the makers have balanced the show with a few light-hearted moments along the way. “Whenever situations or emotions start to feel heavy, different characters take turns breaking the grave mood,” she explained. “We have many moments when characters turn a situation into something funny, giving the audience a chance to laugh.”

Also Read: ‘Taxi Driver 3’ cast and release date OUT!

Previously, on the acting front, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo appeared in multiple cameos in several K-dramas. She took up a major role in the 2020 period action-comedy series “Snowdrop.” The K-pop idol also had a minor role in “Dr Cheon and the Lost Talisman” and is next going to star in “Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint,” a multi-part film adaptation of a popular webtoon.