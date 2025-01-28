BLACKPINK’s Jisoo announces mini-album ‘AMORTAGE’- ‘A montage of love’

Exciting news is here for the BLINKs! BLACKPINK’s Jisoo has announced her highly-awaited comeback mini-album ‘AMORTAGE.’ Set for Valentine’s Day release, the album will likely be a rendition celebrating love. The announcement comes after rumours of the songstress’ awaited comeback made way. Apart from the announcement, her agency, BLISOO has also shared the packed schedule that rolls the carpet for the grand release.

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo shared the complete schedule which will be in effect for the album’s release. As per the rollout plan, the album title poster will drop on January 31. This will be followed by the first glimpse of the actual album cover the next day. Moreover, the second cover reveal will take place on February 2.

Subsequently, the pre-ordering will go live on February 3. The debut of the title poster and tracklist will make way the next day. Following this, a series of daily concept images will drop from February 5-7. The slow-paced curtain raiser will then gain momentum with a track spoiler. This will drop on February 10. Moreover, the video teaser will release on February 12 and a music video poster will drop on the 13th. Finally, on February 14, Jisoo will launch the EP with a special event.

The title of the new album, ‘AMORTAGE’ is an amalgamation of the French word for love ‘Amor’ and the cinematic term, ‘Montage.’ This makes it a fusion representing “a montage of love.” Fans believe the album will symbolise a romance that’s like an unforgettable movie. As per reports, Jisoo will portray complex and beautiful emotions leveraging her musical prowess.

As a soloist, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo dropped her debut album titled ‘ME’ in 2023. Its title track, ‘FLOWER’ amassed immense success. The track surpassed 500 million Spotify streams in just 585 days.

Meanwhile, Jisoo is highly active on the acting front and is going to drop back-to-back releases. Fans will catch her in the zombie drama ‘Newtopia’ with Park Jeong Min. The upcoming series will follow a zombie apocalypse in downtown Seoul. Jisoo is also in talks to lead the upcoming drama ‘Monthly Boyfriend’ with Seo In Guk, reportedly. The slated drama is a rom-com based in the virtual world where one can subscribe to a boyfriend.

Additionally, the BLACKPINK songstress will also star in ‘The Prophet: Omniscient Reader’ with Lee Min Ho and Ahn Hyo Seop. The upcoming film revolves around an ordinary person whose world changes into the novel that he was reading.