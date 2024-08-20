Newtopia: Jisoo and Park Jeong Min reveal new zombie drama

After teasing K-drama enthusiasts with tantalizing snippets from ‘Newtopia’, the lead pair has dropped a surprise video confirming the release of the series. In the video, they discuss their roles and the intense filming process.

BLACKPINK sensation Jisoo and Park Jeong Min, known for his roles in ‘Hellbound’ and ‘Deliver Us from Evil’, star in the upcoming series set against a zombie apocalypse in downtown Seoul. The series will stream on the local platform Coupang Play. Elevating fans’ curiosity, Jisoo and Jeong Min have confirmed a 2025 release.

On August 17, the makers released a video featuring the actors as they greeted their fans with enthusiasm. Park Jeong Min introduced himself as the actor playing Lee Jae Yoon in the upcoming zombie thriller series, while BLACKPINK songstress Jisoo revealed that she will portray Kang Young Joo. She expressed her satisfaction with the project, proudly reminiscing about the seven months of intense hard work they invested in bringing it to life.

The duo also teased fans with a glimpse into the thrilling plot, promising an intense story of a separated couple. As panic strikes a zombie-infested Seoul, Jae Yoon, a soldier, and Young Joo, his military girlfriend, navigate the dangers as they struggle to reunite. Combining thrill with romance, Jisoo and Jeong Min promise an exciting and adventurous story, inviting viewers to join them in 2025.

The drama ‘Newtopia’ is being helmed by acclaimed director Yoon Sung-Hyun, known for hit crime thrillers and dramas such as ‘Time to Hunt’, ‘Bleak Night’, and ‘Jury’. Joining the team as scriptwriters are Ji Ho Jin, writer of ‘A Shop for Killers’, in collaboration with Han Ji Won, who previously worked on the Oscar-winning films ‘Parasite’ and ‘Okja’. Adapted from Han Sang Woon’s novel ‘Influenza’, ‘Newtopia’ will also star Kim Joon Han.

On the acting front, K-pop idol Jisoo has made several cameos in various K-dramas and played a major role in the 2020 period action-comedy series ‘Snowdrop’. She also had a minor role in ‘Dr. Cheon and the Lost Talisman’ and is reported to be associated with ‘Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint’, a multi-part film adaptation of a popular webtoon.