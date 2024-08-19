Lee Jae Wook and Choi Sung Eun to star in romance drama ‘Last Summer’

Actors Lee Jae Wook, known for starring in hit dramas including ‘Alchemy of Souls’ and ‘The Impossible Heir’, and Choi Sung Eun, recognized for her roles in ‘The Sound of Magic’ and ‘Beyond Evil’, are set to headline the upcoming romance drama ‘Last Summer’. As reported by Sports Chosun, the duo is ready to captivate fans with their endearing and electric chemistry as they take over screens.

The drama will depict the lives of two contrasting individuals: a woman who has a strong aversion to the summer season and a man who eagerly awaits it all year long. Their lives take an unexpected turn when they reunite after two years apart, setting the stage for a complex romance against the backdrop of the summer season.

In ‘Last Summer’, Lee Jae Wook will play Baek Do Ha, a successful architect and head of the architectural firm Pluto Atelier. While driven and goal-oriented, his character also has hidden depths. Choi Sung Eun will portray Song Ha Kyung, a seventh-grade civil servant in the architectural department known for her impressive rise from humble beginnings. When the two characters reunite, a whirlwind romance ensues. The casting for ‘Last Summer’ is final, and the script reading and production are likely to commence soon.

Lee Jae Wook made his acting debut in 2018 with the drama ‘Memories of Alhambra’. He has since established himself with standout performances in popular dramas such as ‘Alchemy of Souls’ and ‘Extraordinary You’. His most recent project was ‘The Impossible Heir’. Lee Jae Wook will also appear in the highly anticipated historical drama ‘Hong Rang’ alongside Jo Bo Ah.

Choi Sung Eun began her acting career in 2019 with the film ‘Graduation Film’. She has since garnered attention for her roles in hit dramas like ‘Beyond Evil’ and ‘The Sound of Magic’. Sung Eun’s most recent project was the film ‘My Name is Loh Kiwan’ with Song Joong Ki. She also has upcoming films ‘Time to Be Strong’ and ‘Mad Dance Office’ in the pipeline.