Allu Arjun contemplates name change as per astrology?

Allu Arjun has been basking in the glory of his blockbuster, ‘Pushpa 2.’ Sukumar’s film franchise changed the game for the actor, paving the way for his massive stardom. The unprecedented popularity of the films solidifies the actor’s mass appeal and footing in the film industry. Breaking all records, the title emerged as one the biggest Indian films of all time with a collection of over 1600 crores. Now, reports suggest that the actor is considering tweaking his name.

As per CineJosh, Allu Arjun is exploring the possibility of adding two U’s and two N’s to his name. These modifications are reportedly based on numerological recommendations. The move is believed to be an attempt to further augment and strengthen his already glorious career. However, the actor or his team has not yet issued any official confirmation as of now.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun is also making headlines with his slated collaboration with ‘Jawan’ maker Atlee. Recently, a source teased the details to Pinkvilla. The source said, “Despite all the newness in the visuals, the screenplay will have all the elements of a quintessential Atlee film. From a strong introduction block to elevation points, and masala elements. It’s the most ambitious film for both Atlee and Allu Arjun.” Further, the source added, “After a success like Pushpa, it’s important to follow up with the right film to consolidate the position. A6 is the perfect project for Allu to up the stakes further.”

Moreover, the star is also going to work with director Trivikram Srinivas on a mythological project. The project will mark their fourth collaboration. As per the word swirling around, Allu Arjun will portray Lord Karthikeya in the film. Meanwhile, during a recent appearance, Naga Vamsi confirmed that the genre is mythological. He revealed that the project will be vastly different from conventional iterations of the Ramayana and Mahabharata.

Additionally, fans are also eagerly waiting for the third instalment of Sukumar’s ‘Pushpa’ franchise, ‘Pushpa: The Rampage.’