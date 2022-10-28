Netizens hails Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s ‘Yashoda’ trailer

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one actress who has impressed the entire nation with her amazing performances in her films.

Her debut in Bollywood is one of the most talked about topics of this time and ‘Yashoda’ trailer has justified that this is just the beginning.

The actress recently shared a poster of ‘Yashoda’ on her social media while mentioning the popularity of the trailer as it is trending at #1 by collecting 6 million views in less than 24 hours.

While the leading lady of the nation had been spreading her magic in the south, the trailer has attracted a whole lot of her fans from the north to shower their love for her performance. Ever since the release of the trailer, netizens flooded the comments section with their love and wishes.

Samantha Garu you really good great actor

Good film yashoda Trailor

November 11th yashoda cinema rellize

Waitting

God bless u Samantha Garu — BirudalaDasaradharami Reddy (@BirudalaReddy) October 27, 2022

sam you choose superb concept,and your acting is too good ,I am awaiting for movie 👏👏👏 and all the very best @Samanthaprabhu2 — VASU dhev reddi (@DhevReddi) October 27, 2022

The trailer of ‘Yashoda’ has recently been released, in which Samantha can be seen in yet another different character. While portraying a solo lead in the film, Samantha can be seen doing some high-octane action sequences and has started taking over the internet, especially in the Hindi market.

Moreover, a few days back, the superstars of different languages took to their social media to launch the trailer of ‘Yashoda’. Varun Dhawan releasing it in Hindi, to Vijay Deverakonda launching it in Telugu, Suriya in Tamil, Rakshit Shetty in Kannada, and Dulquer Salmaan in Malayalam, it is an amazing thing to watch all-male superstars extending their support for a female-centric film and Samantha’s countrywide popularity makes it a necessary Pan-India release.

With the trailer now out, Samantha’s film will hit the big screens on the 11th of November. The multi-industry superstar will also be seen in Citadel, Khushi, Shaakuntalam, and an unannounced Hollywood project.